Councilor Napolitano Running for Re-Election

I am Peter A. Napolitano and it has been my honor for the past 20 years to serve the residents of Everett on the City Council. I am running for reelection this November and will be participating in this month’s Primary. I am humbly asking for one of your 5 votes for Councilor At Large so I can continue to serve your interests in the manner you deserve.

I am the grandson of Italian immigrants and a life-long resident of Everett. I attended Everett High School where I met my wife of 40 years, Vivian and reside on Cottage Street with our 4 children. After High School, I proudly served on active duty in the United States Navy for 8 years and was Honorably Discharged. As a Veteran, I learned the principles of duty, honor and courage which to this day still impact every facet of my life. I am a former Everett business owner with strong ties to the Everett business community as a past member of the Everett Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. I have experience in commercial banking, financial planning and customer service. I am also a very active member of the Immaculate Conception parish and serve in several capacities including the Parish Finance Committee and as a Eucharistic minister.

As a private citizen, I worked to reform the Everett City government into a smaller, more effective and accountable City Council. From the very beginning of my political career, I have been a strong, active advocate for City Government change and in 2011, many of our residents agreed with me and voted to change the City Charter. I have been actively involved in many of the positive changes that have impacted our community over the past 20 years. A great pleasure in my life is doing what others say you can’t get done. Making sure that your voice is heard and doing the right thing for the community have always been my top priorities.

In 2018, I lead the City Council as the Council President. I have also been actively involved in reviewing and approving the City Budget which has affected the tax rate since 2000. This ensures that there are funds for capital improvements like road and utility repairs, parks and playground upgrades, education and public safety so Police and Fire are adequately staffed and equipped. Providing responsible representation benefits our entire community and my public record shows that I have the maturity, independence and experience to continue to do the job. My leadership and dedication to our community is always on your behalf. You deserve no less.

As a City Councilor, I am often asked by our residents about the condition of our City and the state of the future. Financially the past 2 years have been tough but we are on the cusp of all that changing. I have lived in Everett all my life and have never seen such unprecedented changes and development. The opening of the Encore Boston Harbor project has kick started the beginning of what will amount to the transformation of one of the most neglected sections of our city into a world class entertainment district over the next decade. Every effort is being made to not only maintain but enhance the level of education in the Everett Public School system and the continued success of events like Village Fest keeps the spotlight squarely on our great community. Our city government has never been better prepared and informed for the challenges ahead. A spirit of cooperation and team work between all segments of city government has been necessary as we transition to the future and address the problems of tomorrow. We share a dream of an affordable community that we can all be proud to live in. I am as always committed to working to move the City of Everett toward a brighter future.

My name is Peter A. Napolitano and I respectfully ask for one of your five votes to reelect me to the City Council as one of your Councilors At Large. If you would like to assist me in my campaign or have an issue or question, I can be reached at 617-389-7340, friend me on Facebook or email me at [email protected] Remember, on Primary Day, September 17th, please vote for me, Peter A. Napolitano as your Councilor At Large, elected city wide. Together we can continue to move Everett forward. Thank you.