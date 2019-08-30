Superintendent Position Posted, Applications Available

The Superintendent of Schools position has been posted to the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) website, officially beginning the search for candidates to fill the position.

The position is being filled now by Interim Supt. Janice Gauthier.

The Superintendent Search Committee met for the first time earlier this summer, and has called a second meeting for Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in the EHS Crimson Café. For the past several weeks, the job description and community brochure for the job have been formulated by MASC, which is running the School Department’s Search Process.

The job description states the following: “The Everett School Committee is seeking a 21st century education leader to become its next Superintendent of Schools. The successful candidate will have the experience and vision to guide the district to achieve its best. The successful candidate will possess the commitment and communications skills to inspire others and build a strong relationship with faculty, community members, educators, and those who work to support children and families in Everett.”

Other requirements listed include:

•10 years of education/central office experience.

•Experience in improving academic achievement.

•Experience with school finance and budgeting.

•Experience with capital projects.

Some of the selection criteria included several points, but one of the points required the applicant to be an experienced transition leader “who can create a collaborative management culture, open dialogue with stakeholders, and promote professional development, a strong curriculum, and address the achievement gap.”

The timeline for the search includes an application deadline of Sept. 27. Semi-Finalists will be selected on Oct. 2, and finalists will be named on Oct. 23. Interviews for the finalists would be held on site during the week of Nov. 21. A School Committee vote to appoint the new superintendent is scheduled for Dec. 16. The anticipated start date would be July 1, 2020.