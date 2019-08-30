Homecoming Parade Is Still Up In The Air : Everett High School Football Will Host Historic Powerhouse Brockton Boxers

In year’s past, the annual Homecoming Parade was a ‘go big or go home’ affair, with gigantic balloons, a half dozen bands, and numerous other expensive entries into the fall celebration.

But while many enjoyed it for years, it came at a great expense, and this year Interim Supt. Janice Gauthier said any celebration they have will be much smaller than those in year’s past.

“The jury is still out on the parade,” said Gauthier this week. “The night before we will have a dance at the high school. The next morning we’ll have the breakfast and the road race and then the game. The Parade is up in the air because it’s late in the year for planning it.”

She said one thing they might consider is having a smaller, home-grown parade with local organizations, youth sports, the Homecoming Court and alumni groups. Also, with an award-winning marching band, the music would be stellar using nothing more than the Everett High band.

“We might go back to our roots and just do that,” she said.

The Homecoming Parade was canceled last year due to the financial constraints that hit the School Department. With more than 100 teachers facing layoffs last year, it wasn’t feasible to spend more than $100,000 to put on the traditional, large-scale parade.

As far as the big game goes this year, the historic powerhouse that is the Crimson Tide will welcome another historic powerhouse, the Brockton Boxers, for the Homecoming game.

The two football giants haven’t met for several years, and with both programs back at full tilt, it’s sure to be an outstanding matchup.