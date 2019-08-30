Dominic Puleo Announces His Candidacy for City Council Ward 4

Dominic Puleo, a life-long Everett resident and former City Council member, has stepped forward and officially announced his candidacy for City Council Ward 4. The former City Council member will run a write-in/ sticker campaign.

Puleo, 50, served as the Ward 4 City Councilor in the early 2000s and was essential in many projects throughout the City of Everett, including the renovations of Glendale Park and the Shute Memorial Library.

Passionate about housing, Puleo currently serves as the Chairman of the Everett Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, where he has worked endlessly to provide stable, quality affordable housing for low and moderate income persons.

Beyond his work and commitment to housing in Everett, Puleo served as the President of Girls Youth Softball League, he was a member of the Everett Cultural Council, and is a current member of the Carmen A. Schiavo Club.

Living at 94 Central Ave, with his life partner Julie, with whom he has four children, the popular City Council candidate has worked in the software industry for the last 19 years as a Project Manager.

Puleo will compete for the Ward 4 Council seat on November 5th. He looks for your support in helping him continue to make Everett the place to be.

For more information, please contact Dominic Puleo (617)448-3459.