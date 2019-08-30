News Back to School by Independent Staff • August 30, 2019 • 0 Comments Photo by Katy Rogers Crossing guard John Winsor made sure families got across Broadway safely to the Parlin School for the first day of school Tuesday morning. With the Boston skyline behind them and the Encore Boston Harbor casino towering in the distance, it was the beginning of a new year for the City and Schools in more than one way. Most grades returned to school on Tuesday morning, though grades 10-12 return today, Aug. 28.