Sainristil May Start For Michigan Football

If you’ve looked at the depth charts for the University of Michigan football team, you’ll see a familiar name at the top.

Everett’s Mikey Sainristil, who enrolled at the university in January, is listed No. 1 at the position of slot receiver.

In other words, Sainristil will be seeing plenty of action for the seventh-ranked Wolverines when they open their season against Middle Tennessee State on Aug. 31 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The usual sell-out crowd of 110,000 fans will be on hand for Sainristil’s and the 2019 Wolverines’ season debut.

Everett residents will be able to watch the Michigan-MTS matchup live at 7:30 p.m. on the BTN network. Michigan’s second game of the season versus Army (Sept. 7 at noon) will be televised nationally on the Fox TV Network.

According to published reports from Michigan football websites, Sainristil had an outstanding spring practice campaign and he has continued to impress Coach Jim Harbaugh and the staff during August’s pre-season workouts.

By the way, Sainristil will be wearing No. 19 on his blue and maize Michigan jersey. The former Globe and Herald All-Scholastic wore No. 5 for Everett High School.