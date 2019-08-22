Get Up, Stand Up : Village Fest to Headline With ‘The Wailers’ and ‘Fastball’

The 5th annual Village Fest will feature headliners ‘The Wailers’ and ‘Fastball’ this coming Sept. 14 in the Village, from 3-9 p.m.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced the acts this week in preparation for what has become the City’s signature event of the summer – amongst several high-powered events put on.

DeMaria noted that this was the 5th year of Village Fest, as the City moved the festival five years ago. Previously, it was known as City Fest and was in Everett Square.

The Wailers feature several original members of the legendary reggae band that had the late Bob Marley as its front man. Now, the band tours nationally and plays the catalog of hits from the good ol’ days. They previously played Village Fest a few years back.

The second headlining act is Fastball, a top band from the late 1990s hailing from Austin, TX. While they still feature popular songs, their album ‘All the Pain Money Can Buy’ featured several Top 10 songs, including their most popular song, ‘The Way.’

The Main Stage will be sponsored by Encore Boston Harbor and the Craft Brewers Guild, and its entire lineup will feature:

• Xander Nelson Band, 3 p.m.

• JEdwards, 4 p.m.

• Whiskey 6, 5 p.m.

• Tim Charron Band, 6 p.m.

• Fastball, 7 pm.

• The Wailers, 8 p.m.

The B Stage will be sponsored by Suffolk Construction and will feature:

• Hal Holiday and the Tones, 3:30 p.m.

• The Local Scruff, 4:30 p.m.

• Angelena Hightower and the Unit, 5:30 p.m.

• Leary, 6:45 p.m.

As always the breweries (Night Shift, Bone Up and Down the Road) and Short Path Distillery will be contributing to the fun in their home district as well.