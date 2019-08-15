News Briefs

Register for the Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Registration is now open for the 2019 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai, which raises the most money of any single day walk in the country. Scheduled for Sunday, September 22, funds raised from the Jimmy Fund Walk will support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Details:

There is an option for everyone. Participants can choose from any of the below four distances along the historic Boston Marathon® course:

• 5K Walk (3.1 miles) from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

• 10K Walk (6.2 miles) from Newton

• Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles) from Wellesley

• Marathon Walk (26.2 miles) from Hopkinton

Walkers are treated to refueling stations throughout the course as well as a celebration at the Copley Square Finish Line, complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

All walkers commit to raise a minimum of $325, except for walkers 12 years old and younger whose fundraising commitment is $125. There is also a Virtual Walker option for those unable to attend the event on September 22, who still want to support the cause.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $135 million in its 30-year history. When you donate to Dana-Farber’s Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, you are helping patients directly. Every dollar you donate and every step you take helps those in need. The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Walk since 1989, and Hyundai has been the presenting sponsor since 2002.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk), to support a walker, or to volunteer, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. Walkers who do not have a team to join, are more than welcome to contact the Jimmy Fund Walk to connect them with other Walkers in their area.

Triangle, Inc. Receives $100,000 for School to Career Programming

Following Governor Baker’s signing and the finalization of the Commonwealth’s FY 2020 Budget, Triangle, Inc. is proud to announce it has received an additional $100,000 in funding for its School-to-Career program, which supports students and recent graduates between 16 and 26-years-old in the Metro North and South Shore regions. The funds will help advance programs to help young adults plan their careers, expand their experience and skills to secure competitive employment, and live more independent lives. The allocation is part of $5.4 million funding in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s budget dedicated to workforce development and employment service programming throughout the Commonwealth.

“We want to thank our elected officials, including House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senate President Karen Spilka, and the co-sponsors of this budget amendment, Representative Daniel Ryan and Senator Sal DiDomenico for their work in securing this critical funding,” said Coleman Nee, CEO of Triangle, Inc. “These additional resources will advance the vital work of providing transition aged young adults with meaningful pathways for career and lifetime success, giving our participants a more independent future.”

Since 1971, Triangle, Inc. has empowered people with disabilities and their families to live rich, fulfilling lives. With a strong focus on employment, empowerment, independence, and community engagement, Triangle, Inc. reaches more than 4,000 people across eastern Massachusetts each year. Through all of its efforts, Triangle, Inc reminds our communities that we are all people with abilities. Learn more about the organization and their impact at triangle-inc.org.

Family and Friends Support Group

National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater North Shore is hosting a Family and Friends Support Group and a new Individual (Peer) Support Group on Wednesday August 28 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, 85 Herrick St., Beverly MA. The two groups are for family and friends of those dealing with mental health challenges and for individuals (peers) and they meet the last Wednesday of Every Month . For more information e-mail [email protected] or call 617-984-0504 and leave a message. Also visit www.namigreaternorthshore.org.

Indoor Flea Market This Saturday Aug. 17

We’ve sold out of tables so there will be LOTS of good stuff! Come to the East Boston Social Centers Indoor Flea Market this Saturday August 17th for lots of great bargains.

Indoor, in the Gym at 68 Central Square in East Boston. 10am to 3pm.

Proceeds from table rentals go to our senior program. Proceeds from what you sell at your table go to YOU! For more information please contact Marisa 617-569-3221 Ext 107 or Jeannie 617-569-3221 Ext 117

Remember to mark this Saturday August 17th on your Calendars! Snacks, raffles, fun… be there! Tell your friends, spread the word, get that Spring Cleaning started, and find that treasure!