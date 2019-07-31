From Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s Office

Sock Hop for Seniors

Please join Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Council on Aging for a Doo Wop Sock Hop, Thursday September 12, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. at The Connolly Center. The Council on Aging is excited to have Boston’s number one, Oldies DJ, Charlie Mason, playing all your favorite tunes from the 1950’s and 1960’s. There will also be a delicious dinner buffet for you to enjoy. So, put on you saddle shoes and poodle skirts and join us for all the fun. Reservations are now being accepted in The COA Office. For additional information please contact Dale at 617.394.2323 or Ida at 617.394.2260

Everett Public Libraries Events Week of August 12th

Email or Resume Assistance

Shute Library

Monday, August 12, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Land that dream job! No resume? Need help sprucing up an old one? Sign up for a 30 minute session with your personal resume writing coach OR do you need help creating an email account and do not know how? Sign up for a 30 minute session with us! We can walk you through the steps! Please call us at the Shute Library, 617-394-2308 with any questions or to register.

Murder Mystery Monday

Parlin Library

Monday August 12.

Like Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, Shari Lapena sets her story in a weekend retreat at a cozy mountain lodge that is supposed to be the perfect getaway . . . but when the storm hits, no one is getting away. This twisty thriller is written by the New York Times bestselling author of The Couple Next Door and A Stranger in the House. Copies are available at the Circulation Desk at the Parlin Library. All mystery loving adults are welcome!

Foreign Films – Coco Before Chanel

Parlin Library

Tuesday, August 13, at 6 p.m.

She changed fashion and the way women think of themselves and their place in the world. Audrey Tatou shines as Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel, the orphan who possessed only her determination, unique style and visionary talent. She build a fashion empire. She became Coco Chanel.

Coloring Book Evenings

Parlin Memorial Library

Wednesday, August 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Take a moment to breathe, calm your mind and indulge your creative side. Because our patrons have asked, starting Wednesday the 19th and most Wednesday nights in July and August, we are bringing back our coloring evenings. We have coloring books, and colored pencils, for every mood. This program is for ages 13+. All materials are provided. For more information, call the Parlin Information Desk at (607) 394 2302.

Beach Paint Day

Shute Memorial Library

Thursday, August 15, at 2 p.m.

Come join us for a Beach Paint Day at the Shute Library! This class will be led step-by-step by an instructor. You will be able to paint your own beach scene! This event is for ages 11+ and is free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information, please call the Shute Memorial Library at 617-394-2308.

Friday Family Movies

Parlin Library

Friday, August 16, at 2:30 p.m.

Come join us for Friday Family Movies! Each week we will show a new movie beginning at 2:30 p.m.! Free and open to the public for all ages! On Friday, August 9, we will be showing the new movie Dumbo at the Parlin Library! Please call us at 617-394-2302 with any questions. This event is free and open to the public. Open to all ages!

Friday Family Movies

Shute Library

Friday, August 16, at 3 p.m.

Come join us for Friday Family Movies! Each week we will show a new movie beginning at 3 p.m.! Free and open to the public for all ages! On Friday, August 16th, we will be showing the new movie Dumbo at the Shute Library! Please call us at 617-394-2308 with any questions. This event is free and open to the public. Open to all ages!

Parlin Memorial Library

Saturday, August 17, at 2 p.m.

Get ready for your summer entertaining as we make Chalkboard Cheese Trays and Drink Labels. These items are reusable and fun. Supplies are provided but limited. Ages 13 +. Sign up at the Parlin Information Desk, (617) 394 23002