Several Arrests at Encore During the Week, Heavy Traffic in Everett Saturday

Eight persons were arrested at the Encore Boston Harbor resort since last Tuesday, June 25, as a result of several different offenses, according to State Police.

Continuing the trend of lighter than expected traffic, State Police said they have monitored traffic, and haven’t experienced huge slowdowns. The one exception was on Saturday night, when traffic on Rt. 16 West was quite heavy at Sweetser Circle.

“There were no arrests this past weekend, despite very large crowds,” said Spokesman Dave Procopio. “We were busy, nonetheless, with continuous calls for service related to crowd control, patrol disputes, medical aids, minors being on the casino floor, and a dispute over a child custody issue. Traffic was very heavy at one point Saturday night on Route 16 west heading toward Santilli, Sweetser Circles.”

Traffic for the casino has seemed to settle into a pattern where there is an evening rush from about 5 to 9 p.m., and then things die out a bit. Traffic during those times seems to be the heaviest coming from Sullivan Square and Charlestown, but rarely does it go beyond Sullivan Square.

Most of the arrests came during the week, with eight arrests since June 25. The arrests were as follows:

June 25

•A male, Jibing Zhang, 28, of New York, NY., was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer.

•An adult female from Malden was arrested for Trespassing (refusing to leave after being ordered off venue by casino security).

•An adult male from Milton was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Threats to Commit a Crime.

June 27

•A 40-year-old male from Beverly was charged with larceny and a warrant.

June 28

•A 35-year-old man from Everett was charged with domestic assault and battery.

•A 26-year-old woman from Dedham was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest.

•Two men – a 29-year-old from Winchester and a 25-year-old from Greenwich, CT, – were placed into protective custody for intoxication.