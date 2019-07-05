City to Celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks, Music July 6

As the Everett High band plays the ‘1812 Overture,’ fireworks are set to fill the sky above Glendale Park this coming July 6, with the City of Everett and Mayor Carlo DeMaria once again holding a blockbuster Independence Day celebration.

Fireworks over Glendale Park in such an urban area were at one time considered an impossibility, but for the past three years the City has been able to shoot off a tremendous display over the Park – all in conjunction with an entire day of music, food and family games.

This year, Robert Barrett of the City of Everett, said they will feature the full Everett High School band for a concert prior to the fireworks. The award-winning band will play a variety of favorite patriotic numbers, with the crescendo being the ‘1812 Overture.’ As they finish that up around 9 p.m., the fireworks will erupt over Glendale.

However, the fun begins at 5 p.m., where there will be a free BBQ (while supplies last), and pony rides, games, inflatables, vendor booths, a petting zoo, ice cream and tons of characters from Everett’s own Cool Characters Company.

This year, Barrett said, they’ve added an additional train for the train rides.

The live music will include three bands, with Everett’s Whiskey Six being one of the main attractions.

Another band will be an act that covers Aretha Franklin tunes, and there will also be an R&B band made up of students from Berklee College of Music.

The rain date will July 7.