The Buffet at Encore Boston Harbor Is an Extraordinary Dining Experience

The Encore Boston Harbor buffet is a true Las Vegas-style buffet, according to Warren Richards, executive director of food and beverage at the new $2.6 billion resort and judging by the long lines and comments from guests who have enjoyed the buffet, it is an incredible dining experience for people of all ages.

“You’ll see live cooking, restaurant-quality food, individual portions and the cuisines of the world represented,” said Richards. “Whether it’s seafood or sushi, or specialties from America or Italy or other parts of the world – that’s what is going to featured here.”

There are 15 restaurants, bars, and lounges at Encore, all of whom represent award-winning culinary experiences.

“The buffet is some of the best food that you’ll find in the building and it’s abundant,” said Richards.

The Encore buffet is unquestionably an all-you-can-eat extravaganza. There are dozens of items and 12 food stations.

“You can definitely go back and have multiple plates and really eat to your heart’s content,” said Richards.

Richards is understandably proud of what is already being called, “Greater Boston’s best buffet.”

There will be meat dishes featuring roasted turkey, roasted pork, prime rib, and ribeye.

“We have a ton of great cuts of meat,” said Richards. “We rotate a lot, so we’ll have a special kind of sausage one day and something different the next. We try to change the menu, so if you are coming back multiple times, you get to experience new things.”

The abundance of choices will create a pleasant problem for guests.

“I think we’re going to find here that the problem’s going to be what you can’t eat rather what you have to – because there’s going to be so many hard decisions: what do I not have space for anymore, because the carving station is loaded, we’ve got crab legs, oysters, unlimited gelato and ice cream and sorbets. It’s really a phenomenal selection.”

The buffet is open at 11 a.m. during the week. On weekends, there will be a special brunch starting at 9 a.m. Dinner is available seven days a week.

The buffet area seats 448 guests. It is expected to serve more than 2,000 guests per day.

The cost of the buffet is under $30 at lunchtime and under $40 at dinnertime. The special weekend menu for dinner will be under $45.

“I think the buffet is one of the best deals in the building,” said Richards. “And once people understand the quality of the food there, they’re really going to enjoy that.”