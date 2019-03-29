Everett Nursing Home Part of AG Healey’s Settlement

Attorney General Maura Healey announced last week a series of settlements with seven different nursing homes to resolve allegations of systemic failures at their facilities that endangered nursing home residents – with one of those homes being in Everett.

The AG’s Office investigated reports of substandard care or regulatory violations at nursing homes based on complaints referred by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH). The AG’s Office found that these facilities had systemic issues that directly led to the death, injury or potential injury to nursing home residents.

“Every nursing home resident deserves to live in a safe environment, with dignity and access to high-quality care,” said AG Healey. “These settlements hold facilities accountable and will help restore the trust families need when making critical decisions about the care of their loved ones.”

“The Department of Public Health monitors the health and safety of residents in long-term care facilities throughout Massachusetts,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “We will continue to investigate complaints of substandard care or violations to ensure that individuals residing in nursing homes are receiving high quality care.”

One of the seven nursing homes was The Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Everett.

The Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, operated by Personal Healthcare, LLC, will pay $40,000 to resolve allegations that it allowed a resident with a history of elopement to escape from the facility through multiple unlocked doors in a “secure” unit. The facility also failed to maintain medical records for two months for that resident. In addition to the settlement payment, this facility will implement a three-year compliance program, which will include updated policies and procedures, annual training programs, and yearly audits, the results of which will be reported to the AG’s Office.

All seven nursing home facilities have agreed to settlements with the AG’s Office. The recoveries obtained pursuant to these settlements will be split between a fund administered by DPH to improve the safety and quality of care provided in long-term care facilities and the state’s General Fund.

Members of the public who are aware of similar practices by other nursing homes or health care providers should call the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division at (617) 963-2360 or file a complaint through DPH’s website.