Rep. Joe McGonagle Co-Sponsors Legislation to Expand Benefits for Families in Need

Rep. Joe McGonagle along with his colleagues in the House announced last Thursday that they passed legislation that lifts a decades-old family welfare cap.

Rep. McGonagle was one of the co-sponsors of this measure and advocated in favor to lift this cap. In conjunction with other co-sponsors, he helped deliver powerful testimony earlier this month at a hearing of the Joint Committee on Children, Families, and Persons with Disabilities.

The family cap, which was established in Massachusetts in 1995, prohibits children from accessing Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children (TAFDC) if they were born after the date a qualifying family first began receiving benefits. Lifting the cap will extend cash benefits to the 8,700 Massachusetts children and their families who have previously been excluded due to this policy. Children will no longer be denied $100 a month in welfare benefits based on when they were conceived.

This change will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019.

“I’m proud to stand alongside so many of my colleagues in the House to vote to repeal the family welfare cap. This cap is harmful to our children – and denies assistance to our neediest families,” said Rep. Joe McGonagle. “By voting to lift this cap, we will give families the resources they need to take care of their kids. It’s a great step forward.” The bill now moves to the Senate for their approval. Upon final passage, the Governor has ten days to approve of or veto the bill.