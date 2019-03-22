Encore Boston Harbor to Open Upscale Steakhouse, Featuring World’s Most Exclusive Cuts

Encore Boston Harbor has announced it will open an upscale steakhouse within its $2.6 billion resort, featuring waterfront views and the most unique steak program in New England.

‘Rare Steakhouse’ will also highlight exquisite and hard-to-find bourbon and scotch selections, as well as a thoughtful offering of local distilled spirits and craft beers. Encore Boston Harbor’s Wine Director Miklos Katona has expertly curated a wine list featuring vintages from world-renowned producers.

Under the careful supervision of Executive Chef Taylor Kearney, Rare Steakhouse will allow guests to experience authentic Japanese Wagyu, including Kobe from the Hyogo Prefecture, cut from 100 percent Tajima Cattle; Ideue from the Kagoshima Prefecture; and the uniquely distinctive Sanuki Olive Beef from the Seto Inland Sea. American Wagyu will be sourced from Snake River Farms in Idaho and several other cuts provided through an exclusive partnership with Pat LaFreida Meat Purveyors in New Jersey.

Rare Steakhouse will leverage a state-of-the-art, dry-aging process on-site.

“For more than 10 years, we have worked closely with international and domestic partners to develop the steak programs at our resorts in Las Vegas and Macau,” said Warren Richards, Executive Director of Food and Beverage. “These efforts today will result in the most unique steak program in New England. Rare Steakhouse will be the only certified end-user of authentic Kobe beef in New England. We are thrilled to provide guests with this exclusive dining experience at Encore Boston Harbor.”

The menu will also comprise market-driven ingredients, including locally farmed produce, dairy and day-boat caught seafood. Rare Steakhouse’s beverage program will feature sought-after varietals and vintages from around the world, complementing all selections.

Vicente Wolf, who led the initial iteration of SW Steakhouse in Wynn Las Vegas, designed Rare Steakhouse. Entering the restaurant, guests can expect a comfortable, well-lit bar and dining space, with indoor and outdoor patio seating, and intimate private dining options. Views of the Mystic River and Harborwalk span its perimeter.

Rare Steakhouse will be open seven days a week for dinner. It is one of 15 dining and lounge venues at Encore Boston Harbor, ranging from fine dining to casual fare. Previously announced restaurants include:

•Sinatra, the Forbes Travel Guide Award-winning Italian restaurant that is located in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

•Fratelli, a casual Italian restaurant created by North End entrepreneurs Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano.

•Mystique, an Asian-fusion restaurant and lounge with views of the Mystic River, developed by Big Night Entertainment Group. •Memoire, a glamorous nightclub overlooking the casino floor, also developed by Big Night Entertainment Group.