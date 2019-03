Luis Valazquez is stunned as he walks off the floor and Abington teammates celebrate

in the background. Abington beat the Tigers 72-72 on a last-second three-pointer.

Pope John led by 11 points with two minutes left, but Abington never let up, and the Tigers dropped a heartbreaking 72-71 decision to Abington in the MIAA Division 4 state semifinal game at TD Garden Tuesday afternoon. Abington’s Will Klein hit a three pointer with 1.5 seconds left to bury the Tigers’ hope of defending their Division 4 state championship.