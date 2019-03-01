Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Announces Upcoming Correction Officer Exam

Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian has announced that the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) is now accepting applications for its newest class of corrections officers.

Those interested in applying to take the written examination must register before 1 p.m. on Monday, March 18, by going to www.middlesexsheriff.org/human-resources/news/registration-2019-mso-correction-officer-entrance-exam. The exam will be administered on Saturday, March 30 and there is no charge to sit for the exam.

“The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office has a proud and storied history – one which we continue to build on with new and innovative initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “If you’re someone looking to make a difference and serve your community, I encourage you to apply for our upcoming 43rd Basic Training Academy.”

In addition to the written exam, candidates must pass a physical fitness test and criminal background check as well as psychological and medical examinations before being selected to participate in the 12 week basic training academy.

All applicants must be 21 years of age, a resident of Massachusetts by the date of the exam and be legally eligible to work in the United States in compliance with federal law. Applications must also have a high school degree or equivalent certificate and possess a valid motor vehicle license. A Bachelor’s degree and/or prior experience in law enforcement or security is preferred.

Established in 1692, the MSO provides care, custody and control for individuals housed at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica, and partners with law enforcement agencies on every level of government. During Sheriff Koutoujian’s tenure the MSO has been recognized with a series of national accolades, including being named a Center of Innovation by the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) for its Medication Assisted Treatment And Directed Opioid Recovery (MATADOR) program and selected by the Laura & John Arnold Foundation as one of three national pilot sites for the Data Driven Justice (DDJ) Project.

To read a full list of qualifications and register for the exam please visit www.middlesexsheriff.org.