Developer Proposes Large Residential Building on Ferry/High Street Corner

A developer has filed a proposal with the City to build a 30-unit, seven-story apartment building on the current site of the Ferry Street Grill on the corner of Ferry and High Streets.

Richard Aversa, the owner of the Grill, has proposed to build a seven-story, 30-unit apartment building on the corner lot of Ferry and High Streets (108 Ferry St.), where the current Ferry Street Grill and its parking lot now exists.

The proposal is another project along Ferry Street, where the ongoing project of the old Iannoco building still in the works as well.

The proposals would have four levels of apartments, with one penthouse level – all above two levels of parking with 39 spaces. There would also be a corner retail space and an apartment count of 12 one-bedrooms and 18 two-bedrooms.

The proposal would likely need variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) for setbacks, and the density of the project looks to exceed what it required in that zone.

The density is required to be between 1.5 and 1, with this project coming in at 5.16. It does fall under the height restriction of 65 feet and offers ample frontage for the district.

Site Plan Review would also be required from the Planning Board. The project will have a hearing at the ZBA on Feb. 4.