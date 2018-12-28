Former Elected Official, Church Volunteer Murdered in Central Avenue Driveway

As Maureen DiPierro stood on the driveway of a Central Avenue home last Thursday morning, tears flowed freely

and she struggled to put to words the wonderful memories left behind by her niece – Ersilia Matarazzo – who had been murdered in an act of domestic violence on that same driveway just one day prior, Dec. 19.

“This has been a very difficult loss, not only for our family, but for our entire community,” DiPierro lamented. “We all loved Ersilia very much.

She described Ersilia as someone who was “always putting others first.”

Those words came after the arraignment of her husband, who is charged with allegedly committing a grisly and unspeakable act in the driveway of a family member’s home.

Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo was fatally attacked with a shotgun-style weapon in the driveway of her parent’s home at 90 Central Ave. in while leaving for work on Wednesday morning.

The suspect has been identified as her estranged husband, Emilio Matarazzo, who turned himself in at the Everett Police Department within hours after the incident. Ersilia was in the process of filing for divorce after 30 years of marriage, confiding to family members about recent physical abuse.

Ersilia, who celebrated her 50th birthday only days before her death, expressed concerns to friends about Emilio’s irrational behavior after he appeared at a church social event on Tuesday evening and refused to leave when she made a conscious effort to avoid him.

Emilio reportedly mailed her a $20,000 check and gifts for her birthday in an effort to reconcile the marriage, which she refused.

The attack took place the following morning, after she expressed discomfort to friends at the church social.

Ersilia worked at St. Anthony’s Church, and had been an elected official in Everett in the past, serving on the School Committee at one time.

On the morning of Dec. 19, neighbors on Central Avenue reported hearing multiple blasts and loud screams just before 9 a.m. Ersilia’s body was found in the driver’s seat of her Honda with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the aftermath of the murder, Everett High School was put on a precautionary lockdown.

In a press conference later that day at the Everett Police Station, Chief Mazzie assured residents the suspect turned himself in and did not pose a threat to the community.

District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed the suspect had a license to carry a firearm.

Emilio Matarazzo was arraigned at Malden District Court on Thursday morning where he pleaded not guilty. He was ordered to be held without bail and is due back in court on Jan. 18.

Two of their three children were present in the courtroom.

Ersilia leaves behind three adult children and a large extended family.

She was second cousin to Mayor Carlo DeMaria. In addition to being a staple at St. Anthony’s Church, she was active in the city as a member of the Kiwanis Club and volunteer at charitable events. Ersilia was on the Everett Board of Assessors and previously served on the Everett Board of Registrars and Everett School Committee.

Seth Daniel contributed to this report.