E Club 47th Annual Fall Dinner Assembled for Nov 14

The Boston Herald’s Danny Ventura will be the featured speaker at this year’s E Club dinner on Nov. 14 in Spinelli’s of Lynnfield.

“An impressive head table dais has been assembled for the E Club’s 47th annual Sports Reunion Dinner,” announced Executive Director Vincent J. Ragucci Jr.

This year’s featured speaker is Dan Ventura, a well-respected sports columnist for the Boston Herald. Ventura began as the High School Sports Editor/Sports Reporter at the Boston Herald in 1990. He created the Sweet 16 rankings in 1993. And he has covered high school Super Bowls for the Herald since 1992. Mr. Ventura, in his tenure as an Executive High School Sports Editor, been recognized through Eastern Massachusetts as a primary source of High School Sports.

Ventura will be the recipient of the E Club’s Journalism Award.

Three Civic Achievement Awards will also be presented to Rev. Tom Coots, the retiring E Club Chaplin; Gina Grande-Gennette, of the Everett Superintendent’s Office; and Craig Hardy, of the Everett Fire Department.

The annual Bouvier Jeweler’s trophy, which will be presented to this year’s outstanding senior football player, will be presented by the Everett High School Head Football Coach Theluxon Pierre. This year’s recipient, chosen by his coaches, is senior Michael Sainristil.

Come and join an evening of enjoyment with family and friends. Ticket prices are $60 and can be reserved by calling Mr. ‘Tank’ Agnetta at 617-331-0957. These reservations are required, but you may pay at the door. You can also sponsor student tickets, which are $25 each. These sponsorships encourage student athletes to attend the dinner in support of their friends and also find out what the E Club has to offer them in the future.

Annual Appeal

Once again in our 46th year we were able to give out $12,000 in Scholarships to eight deserving students. In total we have reached a $395,500 in scholarship awards. This is a remarkable achievement for our organization and one we want to continue to build on. Our objective is to carry on and enhance our annual support to these deserving student athletes.

Many members have given in the past and are a part of the 100 Club, 500 Club, 1,000 Club, or 5,000 Club. This means they have donated this amount of money to the E Club in all their years with the Club. Now is your time to begin your pledge or upgrade to the next level. Help the E Club give out another $12,000 worth of scholarships this year to more deserving students.

Visit our website https://sites.google.com/view/eclub-of-everett where you can become a member of the club or make a donation to help us create more scholarships. or you can mail a donation to PO Box 490135, Everett, MA 02149. We also have a Facebook page with the Google Sites Link: facebook.com/EClubofEverettPage/.