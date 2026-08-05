New England Aquarium applauds Boston flood protection plan

Given its location on Boston’s waterfront, the New England Aquarium is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, experiencing flooding during storm surges, king tides, and other extreme weather. Since 2019, the Aquarium has been among those leading the conversation about sea level rise and the importance of coastal preparedness, advocating for a comprehensive resiliency plan for Boston and championing a downtown waterfront for all—one that is resilient, accessible, and inclusive. The Aquarium is a member of A Better City, Boston Waterfront Partners, the Coalition for a Resilient and Inclusive Waterfront (founding partner), the Green Ribbon Commission, and the Wharf District Council—all entities invested in advancing this vision. For the last two years, the Aquarium has engaged with the City of Boston and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) as they conducted the Coastal Storm Risk Management Study for the City of Boston.

In response to the release of the full Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Programmatic Environmental Assessment, the New England Aquarium is sharing the below statement from President and CEO Vikki N. Spruill.

“The New England Aquarium applauds the City of Boston and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, whose Draft Integrated Feasibility Report would protect lives and billions of dollars in public and private assets along the waterfront and inland from future coastal flood events and sea level rise, while paving the way for an accessible, resilient, and inclusive waterfront for all. The proposed comprehensive system plan is a necessary and wise investment in Boston’s future, created through a process that provides a pathway to federal investment. Now, Boston has the ability and the opportunity to demonstrate what is possible when public leadership, private investment, scientific expertise, and civic ambition come together around the common goal of making our great city a global model for coastal resilience.”

The New England Aquarium is a nonprofit research and conservation organization that has protected and cared for our ocean and marine animals for more than 55 years. We provide science-based solutions and help shape policies that create measurable change to address threats the ocean faces. We inspire action through discovery and help create engaged, resilient communities.