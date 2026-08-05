Lucy Finos

Lucy A. (Mazzone) Finos of Wakefield, entered into eternal rest at home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 30, 2026. She was 101 years old. Born in Everett, Lucy lived in Wakefield for many years.

Lucy was the daughter of the late Pietro and Filomena (Ciardiello) Mazzone; the beloved wife of the late Victor P. Finos; the dear and devoted mother of Elizabeth A. Finos of Alexandria, VA, Ralph P. Finos and his wife, Janice Antonellis of Holliston, Trinity and her husband, William Pease of Sarasota, FL and Michael R. Finos of Wakefield; dear sister of the late Alphonse Mazzone, Marino Mazzone, Madeline Mottola, Christine Tavano, Edith DiCicco, Susan Barbo and Mary Starble; loving Noni of Marisa Finos, Elisa Finos, Ashley Nassal, Matthew Finos, Christopher Finos and the late Bianca Nassal and Great-Noni of Parker Nassal, Ardenn Nassal -Ryan, Sutton Nassal-Ryan and Attlas Nassal-Ryan.

Relatives and friends attended Lucy’s funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 in St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield and burial was at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Contributions in Lucy’s memory to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 5278, Tipton, IA, 52772 (crs.org) would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett.