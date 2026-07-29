Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109! The first Tuesday of every month is Beginner Crochet Day, where we will be making a new beginner-friendly crochet project each month. Yarn and crochet tools will be provided by the library, so just bring yourself and get ready to make something new!

Author Event – Michael Blanding, Parlin Meeting Room, Wednesday, August 5th at 7:00 pm. Michael Blanding will be discussing his new book, The Gospel According to Hobby Lobby.

Silent Book Club Parlin Fresco Room. Saturday, August 8th, from 12-2pm. Join the Silent Book Club, a unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading. Settle into a cozy space with a book, or choose one from our selections, and enjoy an hour or two of uninterrupted reading alongside fellow book lovers. No pressure, no discussions – perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. Cozy vibes and reads will be provided. All are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, August 3rd from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required..

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, August 5th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, August 5th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Children’s Room. Friday, August 7th at 11am. Join us on Fridays at 11am with Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movies Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, August 7th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Harold and the Purple Crayon, Rated PG, with your friends and family.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, August 8th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect, Shute Meeting Room, Monday, August 3rd at 10am. Join us for our monthly senior social at the Shute Library! Enjoy books, puzzles, crafts, and games with friends in a fun and welcoming environment. Stay engaged and connect with your peers! No registration required. This event is open to ages 55-109! Games are generously supplied by the Council of the Aged.

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Shute Children’s

Story to Screen: Family Movies Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, 12 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch movies that were once stories on the page. Can you answer the question: what was better, the book or the movie? Join us this week for Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film, “Howl’s Moving Castle,” based on the book by Diana Wynne Jones.

Storytime at the Shute Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?

Spintronics – Stem Free-Play Join us at the Shute Memorial Library every Friday afternoon from 2:30 – 4:30 PM for a STEM-based free-play session. Try “Spintronics,” and use mechanical circuits to solve puzzles, or try “Bridge or Bust,” and see if you can build a bridge large enough to span the distance and sturdy enough to hold the weight. Both games will test (and expand) your ability to solve problems creatively. Will you rise to the challenge? For Ages 8 and up. Registration is not required.