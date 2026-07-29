News in Brief

Sheriff Koutoujian applauds Senate move to ban cryptocurrency kiosks

Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian today applauded members of the Massachusetts State Senate for their move to ban cryptocurrency kiosks. Sheriff Koutoujian testified in support of legislation restricting cryptocurrency kiosks in October of last year, and garnered the support of all 14 Massachusetts Sheriffs to ban the machines statewide.

“I am proud to have collaborated closely over the last several months with AARP Massachusetts, my fellow sheriffs and public safety partners, and legislators like Senator John Cronin to push this ban forward because we need to protect residents now and into the future,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “For far too long, criminals have taken advantage of the unregulated world of cryptocurrency ATMs – or kiosks – to scam people out of their hard-earned savings. We applaud the Massachusetts Senate for supporting a statewide ban on these kiosks to provide much-needed protection to our friends, neighbors and loved ones. We will keep working to see this matter of public policy and public safety become law.”

The language banning the kiosks was included as an amendment on the Senate’s version of the new economic development bill (S3178). The bill is next expected to head to a conference committee to be finalized.

The move to ban the kiosks comes as Massachusetts public safety agencies have repeatedly issued public warnings about the ability of scammers to utilize the machines to defraud unsuspecting residents. The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office has included warnings in news releases, public service announcements and through community-based presentations over the last two years.

Overnight Closure of Sumner Tunnel

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the Sumner Tunnel / Route 1A southbound will close to all traffic on Friday, July 31, at 11 p.m. and will reopen to traffic at 6 a.m. the following morning. Travel through the Ted Williams Tunnel (I-90) and Callahan Tunnel (Route 1A northbound) will remain available. A signed detour will be in place during the closure.

This closure is necessary for crews to safely conduct repairs and maintenance activities.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.