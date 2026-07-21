Van Campen Revives Everett Farmers Market After More than 10 Years

Special to the Independent

Shoppers picking out fresh fruit and vegetables under a vendor’s tent.

The City of Everett welcomed residents to its first Farmers Market in more than 10 years on Saturday, July 11, marking the return of a long-requested community tradition that expands access to fresh, affordable food.

Held on School Street off Broadway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the market featured a variety of local vendors offering farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade baked goods, botanical plants, prepared foods, and other locally made products.

“Bringing the Farmers Market back to Everett is something residents have been asking for, and I’m proud we’ve made it happen,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “It’s an opportunity to support local businesses, strengthen our community, and create a welcoming place where neighbors can come together throughout the summer.”

The Farmers Market will return throughout the summer on July 25, August 8, August 22, and September 12, with additional vendors expected to join in the coming weeks. Residents can continue to look forward to a growing selection of fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, prepared foods, and other locally sourced products. Shoppers will also be able to use WIC, Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), and Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) benefits and coupons to purchase eligible items.

The return of the Everett Farmers Market responds to a long-standing request from residents and advances priorities identified by the Everett Food Policy Council to improve access to nutritious food and strengthen the local food system.

The City hopes the market will become a lasting community gathering place that supports local businesses while promoting healthy living across Everett.