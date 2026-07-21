Van Campen Appoints Paul Landry as Interim Director of Veterans Services

Special to the Independent

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen has announced the appointment of Paul Landry as Interim Director of Veterans Services for the City of Everett. The appointment reflects Mayor Van Campen’s continued commitment to building an experienced, transparent administration dedicated to serving the people of Everett.

“Paul has been an exceptional public servant throughout his decades of service to the City of Everett, earning the respect of his colleagues as a leader within the Everett Police Department,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “His extensive leadership experience with the Massachusetts National Guard, the Massachusetts Organized Militia, and the Everett Police Department makes him exceptionally well-qualified to serve as our Interim Director of Veterans Services. I am grateful that Paul has chosen to join our administration, and I look forward to working together to ensure Everett’s veterans receive the service, support, and care they have earned.”

Landry brings more than 33 years of progressive leadership and management experience in both law enforcement and the military. He served with the Everett Police Department from 1995 until his retirement in 2026, rising through the ranks to Captain. In addition to his law enforcement career, he served as a Colonel at the Massachusetts National Guard Joint Force Headquarters and retired as a Brigadier General on the Massachusetts State Retired List.

As Interim Director of Veterans Services, Landry will assist Everett veterans and their families in accessing federal, state, and local benefits and services. He will serve as their legally recognized advocate, help navigate claims with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration, and connect veterans with the resources they need.

Landry’s appointment ensures that Everett’s veterans will continue to receive the high-quality support and personalized service they deserve.

Residents are invited to meet Interim Director of Veterans Services Paul Landry at the next Veterans Luncheon on Wednesday, July 29, at 12 p.m. at the Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea Street, Everett, MA 02149.