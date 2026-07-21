Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Stationery Café, Parlin YA Room. Thursdays from 3-5pm. Join us every Thursday afternoon in the summertime at our stationery station in the YA Room! BYO stationery or borrow some of the library supplies as we work on scrapbooking, letters, card-making, and other paper crafts. Suggested for age 14+

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 29th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Explore, create and get dramatic with this fun interpretive program for kids ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movies Parlin Meeting Room, Friday, July 31st at 3 PM, Join us in the Parlin Library Meeting room on Friday, July 31st at 3PM for Friday Family Movies featuring Hoppers, Rated PG. Fresh hot popcorn will be served.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

For Better or Verse – Poetry Club Shute Memorial Library Meeting Room. Every other Tuesday from 5 PM – 6:30 PM. Maybe you love poetry; maybe you’re just curious about it. Maybe you’re looking for a creative outlet and want to meet some other creative people. Whatever your reason, and whatever your knowledge or skill level, come join the Shute Memorial Library’s Poetry Club, “For Better or Verse.” Read, write, and share poetry, and create some fun art projects that might inspire poetry. Recommended for Ages 9-13.

Story to Screen: Family Movies Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, 12 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch movies that were once stories on the page. Can you answer the question: what was better, the book or the movie? Join us this week for the 2025 animated film, “The Pout-Pout Fish,” based on the book by Deborah Diesen.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?