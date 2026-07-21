News in Brief

Volunteer with S.T.E.A.M. City!

S.T.E.A.M. City Corp. is hosting a volunteer information session on Saturday, July 25 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at the Parlin Library Meeting room, 410 Broadway in Everett. Meet members and learn about opportunities with the new STEAM education non-profit. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, but no experience is necessary to volunteer. They are looking for Instructors, Tutors, TRANSLATION, Social Media, Advertising, Community Outreach, Fundraising, Marketing, Website, Event planning, Advisory, Program Development, Admin. Assistance and more!! There will be also be a sample of an upcoming activity, a free art project and mini museum displays from Professor Krumpp’s Cabinet. For more information about STEAM City, email [email protected].