Everett Honors the Life of Firefighter John B. Benoit

Special to the Independent

Everett Firefighter John Benoit.

The City of Everett is honoring the life and legacy of Firefighter John B. Benoit, who dedicated more than 30 years of service to the Everett Fire Department and the residents of Everett.

“John exemplified the qualities we hold dear: integrity, compassion, dedication, and, if you knew John, a great sense of humor.” said Fire Chief Joseph Hickey. “Whether answering the call to help others, offering encouragement to a fellow firefighter, or simply sharing a laugh around the station, John made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy will never be forgotten.”

John proudly served the Everett Fire Department for more than three decades, following in the footsteps of his father and older brother. Throughout his career, he was known for his unwavering commitment to public service, his professionalism, and the genuine care he showed to both his fellow firefighters and the community. He remained an active-duty firefighter until his passing after a courageous battle with cancer.

“There are some people whose impact reaches far beyond the job they do, and John was one of them,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “For more than three decades, he served Everett with honor while earning the respect and friendship of everyone around him. We are grateful for his service, and our thoughts are with his family and the entire Everett Fire Department during this difficult time.”

Before joining the Everett Fire Department, John proudly served in the United States Air Force. Outside of his career, he embraced life with enthusiasm. He was a passionate motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding alongside his wife, Cindy, and treasured every opportunity to spend time with his family. His greatest joy was his children, Amanda and Matthew, with whom he shared countless memories on trips to the White Mountains and fishing adventures.

John is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia; his daughter, Amanda; his son, Matthew; his sisters, Lois and Janice; and many extended family members, friends, and his brothers and sisters in the Everett Fire Department.

Visiting hours were held at J.F. Ward Funeral Home on July 15, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church.