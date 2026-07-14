Governor Signs DiDomenico’s Early Literacy Bill into Law  

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico with Governor Healey (second from right), Rep. Gordon (far right), and his Chief of Staff, Christie Getto Young (far left).

Governor Maura Healey signed Senator Sal DiDomenico’s landmark literacy legislation into law this past week. This new law will transform how the Commonwealth teaches children to read to ensure every student learns this essential skill. This bill was signed alongside advocates who have supported these reforms for years: teachers, students, and elected officials from across the state.

“Special thanks to my team, especially my Chief of Staff, Christie Getto Young, who worked tirelessly to bring this to fruition from the first day we drafted and filed this bill, through several iterations and adjustments, and being our lead during the conference committee process,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico, Senate Chair of the Conference Committee and the lead Senate bill sponsor. “This was a great day for our educators, families and especially our youngest learners. I am proud to, once again, be passing legislation to ensure our teachers and students get what they need and deserve to flourish and thrive in our state.”

This new law will ensure all our students learn the essential skills of reading and writing, and early literacy curriculum will be evidenced based in every community throughout the Commonwealth.