MBTA Announces Ferry Ticket Availability for July 11 Parade of Sail Viewing

Special to the Times-Free Press

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) will begin offering roundtrip Spectacle Island ferry tickets Tuesday, June 30 at 10am. The ferry will run between Hingham and Spectacle Island for the July 11 event, Parade of Sail. On Saturday July 11, all other ferry routes will be suspended until the evening to accommodate the event.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively at the Hingham ticket office (28 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA 02043) weekdays 6am to 9pm and weekends 8am to 9 pm while supplies last.

At the time of purchase, riders must specify what time they will depart from Hingham and what return trip they intend to take from Spectacle Island. Two tickets will be issued per person (one for each direction of service).

Tickets are nonrefundable, nonexchangeable, and are prohibited to be resold. A maximum of 560 passengers will be accommodated to Spectacle Island. One-way trips are approximately 45 minutes.

Tickets prices remain the same as Harbor Island ticket rates:

• Adult: $24.95

• Senior (65+) / Student / Military: $22.95

• Child (ages 3 to 11): $17.95

• Child (under age 3): free

On July 11, passengers will be expected to pass through security prior to boarding the ferry. See here for a list of prohibited and allowed items.

“This summer, the Commonwealth is bringing millions of visitors and residents together to celebrate soccer, America 250, and much more,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll has led the way towards rebuilding the MBTA so we can offer robust, reliable transportation year-round and throughout Sail Boston 2026. Improving water transportation has been a priority for us, and ferry service is one of many options riders can choose during the events to view the tall ships.”

“Boston Harbor City Cruises is pleased to help support the MBTA, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and Boston Harbor Now by providing ferry service on July 11,” said Boston Harbor City Cruises Regional Vice President and General Manager Bob Lawler. “This is a once in generational opportunity to witness the magnificent Tall Ships Parade of Sail from one of Boston Harbor’s most iconic islands. This will truly be an amazing experience.”

“DCR worked with our partners at Sail Boston, the MBTA and Boston Harbor Now to offer a unique viewing experience for visitors to watch the Tall Ships parade of sail at Spectacle Island. With elevated, panoramic overlooks from its drumlins, visitors to Spectacle Island will have access to some of the best views on July 11 as well as an opportunity to explore all the island has to offer,” said DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle. “I appreciate the team that worked to facilitate these trips to make this a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“Spectacle Island offers one of the most stunning views in Boston Harbor, and we’re thrilled that visitors will be able to experience the Sail Boston Parade of Sail from the incredible vantage point,” said President and CEO of Boston Harbor Now Kathy Abbott. “Thanks to the partnership between MBTA, DCR, NPS, and Boston Harbor City Cruises, hundreds of people will have access to the Harbor Islands for a truly memorable day on the water.”

For more information, visit MBTA.com or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.