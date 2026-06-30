Full Listing of Ship Locations Released for Sail Boston 2026

Special to the Independent

Sail Boston is proud to announce berthing locations for the July 11-16 festival, where ships from around the world will tie up in Charlestown, Downtown, and across Boston’s Seaport. Following the Meet Boston Parade of Sail on July 11, ships will be led to the berths where they will be based for the remainder of the festival. A full listing is posted below, and the ship map is available for exploring both in the Sail Boston 2026 mobile app, and at www.sailboston.com.

Among the top locations are Seaport, where ships will be within walking distance of the Sail Boston Festival, located at 302 Northern Avenue. The Amerigo Vespucci of Italy and Libertad of Argentina will rest just steps from the Festival. A temporarily built “Wharf 8” will be accessible by the Boston Harborwalk behind the Leader Bank Pavilion, and host Ernestina Morrissey (the State Ship of Massachusetts), Juan Bautista Cambiaso of the Dominican Republic, Lynx from Nantucket and HMS Gladen from Sweden.

Class A ships Gorch Fock of Germany, Sudarshini of India, and Sagres from Portugal will be berthed at the historic Boston Fish Pier, while the two largest ships in the fleet, BAP Union of Peru and Esmerelda from Chile will highlight the ships berthed at the newly refurbished Commonwealth Pier. Charlestown will host 18 ships, including Mircea from Romania and Dar Młodzieży from Poland at Pier 4, and US Coast Guard Eagle behind the Constitution at Pier 1.

Rowes Wharf at the Boston Harbor Hotel will host Oosterschelde of the Netherlands and Kalmar Nyckel of Delaware, while the Moakley Courthouse will host nine ships from the East Coast, and mostly from Massachusetts. Fan Pier will host four ships, including the Mayflower II from Plymouth and Elissa from Texas. The gray-hulled USS Arlington will be located at Black Falcon Cruise Terminal and joined by TS Patriot State, the official training vessel of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Ship viewing from the piers is open from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. from July 12-15, and ship boarding is widely welcomed within these windows and at the Captains’ discretion. Ship viewing and boarding on July 11 will be dependent upon each ship’s arrival time to the berth, and its ability to prepare to host guests. Most ships should be ready for visitation by 5:00 p.m. Boston Fish Pier opens for viewing and boarding at 12:00 p.m. on July 12 and 2:00 p.m. on July 13-15.

To learn more about Sail Boston and the Sail 250 Regatta, visit www.SailBoston.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram and join the conversation using #SailBoston.

Since 1992, Sail Boston, Inc., a 501 (c)3 not-for-profit organization, has hosted more than 475 international tall ships and vessels of interest to Boston and many Massachusetts coastal communities. Sail Boston, Inc. endeavors to develop programs that provide economic development and cultural enrichment for citizens, businesses, and visitors in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. For more information on Sail Boston, Inc. and Sail Boston 2026, please visit SailBoston.com.

Sail250® is a global gathering of Tall Ships to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States. With stops in New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, New York City, and Boston, each stop will gather crew, cadets, and visitors for an unforgettable experience in celebration of our nation’s birthday.