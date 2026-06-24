NeighborHealth holds Art of Health Care event

NeighborHealth held its 2026 Art of Health Care event last week. The generosity of area residents and businesses helped make the evening a meaningful celebration of health, healing, and community. President & CEO of NeighborHealth, Jamie Hazard, found the evening truly inspiring and memorable.

The event’s name reflects NeighborHealth’s belief in the healing power of art and its view that delivering award-winning health care is itself an art. Hosting the event at the Institute of Contemporary Art underscores NeighborHealth’s commitment to integrating art throughout its campus, with installations that reflect the diverse cultural backgrounds of the patients and communities they serve.

This year’s event celebrated NeighborHealth’s Community Resource & Wellness Center (CRWC) and the vital role it plays in advancing health and wellness. In the words of Kathy Field, Director of Health Promotions and Service Programs, “we don’t just refer people to resources – we partner with them every step of the way.” We were honored to come together with supporters like you and present this critical resource with the 2nd Annual Advancing Health Equity Award.

Whether you sponsored the event or donated to the CRWC, your generosity makes NeighborHealth’s work possible and helps ensure that our patients can live longer, healthier lives.

Congratulations to the raffle winners who were contacted on Monday, June 8.