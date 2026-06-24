Everett Public Schools concludes Strategic Planning process

The Everett Public Schools (EPS) held its sixth and final Strategic Planning meeting on Monday, June 22, 2026, as the district moves closer to formalizing the document that will establish its priorities and create its vision for the next three years.

Monday’s Stakeholder Group meeting, held in the Everett High School Cafeteria, included parents, teachers, administrators, principals, assistant principals, elected officials, city leaders, and community partners. In total, the Strategic Planning process included three Stakeholder meetings and three EPS Leadership meetings, totaling 19 hours of directed work led by facilitator and longtime educator and consultant Meg Mayo-Brown.

Over the summer, Superintendent Hart, Ms. Mayo-Brown, and EPS leadership will finalize the Strategic Plan, which will be published and widely distributed to teachers, families, and residents before the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

“Stakeholders gave us valuable input, which our Leadership Team turned into Strategic Priorities that reflect our vision and EPS’s needs,” said Superintendent William D. Hart, who launched the district’s first community-driven strategic planning process this spring.

“This plan comprises the thoughts and priorities of the constituencies that care about, and depend upon, the success of our students and district,” said Mayor Robert Van Campen, who attended all three stakeholder meetings. “Schools are central to the community, and the community was central to the Strategic Plan.”

The EPS Strategic Plan includes academic priorities that impact all subject areas and grade levels, emphasizes inclusivity and belonging, and leverages EPS’s standing as one of the most diverse districts in Massachusetts. The priorities include action and implementation plans, as well as methods for measuring progress and impact, all of which adhere to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s established frameworks.

“I commend Superintendent Hart and his team for including civic and business leaders in the Strategic Planning process,” said Everett Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Richard J. O’Neil Jr., Esq. “This is how you form genuine, impactful, and lasting community partnerships.”

Mayo-Brown led the structured and well-paced Stakeholder and Leadership meetings, which generated robust discussion, respectful debate, and consensus on how best to reflect the strengths and aspirations of the EPS.

“The success of a Strategic Plan is equal to a district’s commitment to the process,” said Mayo-Brown. “Everett’s team embraced this reality and exhibited the levels of trust and respect needed to produce a clear and actionable plan.”

Superintendent Hart agreed, saying, “I appreciated our sincere and engaging exchange of ideas and the care with which we found the right words to express our vision. I look forward to sharing it with everyone before we return to school in August.”