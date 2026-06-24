Everett hosts its annual Juneteenth celebration

On June 19, 2026, residents, community leaders, elected officials, and visitors gathered at Baldwin Park for the City of Everett’s annual Juneteenth Celebration, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and honoring the history, resilience, and contributions of Black Americans.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, the day enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of both how far our country has come and the work that still lies ahead,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “Today, we celebrate the achievements, culture, and contributions of the Black community while reaffirming our commitment to building a more equitable and inclusive society for all.”

The celebration featured an evening of music, food, family-friendly activities, and a speaking program centered on this year’s theme, Oh Freedom. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley joined residents in Baldwin Park as the event’s featured speaker, offering remarks on the meaning of Juneteenth and its place in the American story.

“Juneteenth is a commemoration of a sacred day in our ancestors’ fight for our freedom, a celebration of Black joy, Black progress, and Black power, and a call to action to carry the torch of the fight for liberation,” said Rep. Pressley. “Everett’s fifth-annual Juneteenth Celebration this weekend was an opportunity to honor exactly that. I’m grateful to Mayor Van Campen, Cathy L. Draine, and the City of Everett for putting together such an incredible event and an opportunity to rejoice with community.”

The speaking program was emceed by Cathy Draine of the City’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Bishop Robert Brown delivered the opening prayer and offered remarks reflecting on the meaning of the holiday and the importance of community.

Attendees also enjoyed cultural performances by Angelena “Songbird” Hightower and DJ Troy Anthony. Representatives from NOBLE Massachusetts, a community partner for the event, spoke about the organization’s mission to promote equity, excellence, and fairness within the criminal justice system.

Juneteenth is both a celebration and a call to reflection. It honors the courage and perseverance of those who fought for freedom while recognizing the lasting impact Black Americans have had on our nation, our communities, and our shared history. As Everett commemorates this important day, the City remains committed to fostering a community where all residents are valued, respected, and given the opportunity to thrive.