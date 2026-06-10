Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Closed Thursday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth

Parlin Adult and Teens

World Cup Watch Parties Parlin YA Room. Watch the World Cup at the library! The Parlin Memorial Library is excited to host watch parties for select World Cup games, so bring your team spirit and love of fútbol to the stacks! Next week’s schedule:

Monday, June 15th at 6pm – Saudi Arabia v. Uruguay

Wednesday, June 17th at 1pm – Portugal v. DR Congo

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Book Bedazzling Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, June 18th at 6:30pm. Make your favorite book into a bedazzled masterpiece! BYO Book or use one of our discarded (but still beautiful!) library books to make your own sparkling creation! Bedazzling materials will be supplied by the library. Recommended for ages 14+. Registration is required; sign up online, in person, or call 617-394-2300.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Explore, create and get dramatic with this fun interpretive program for kids ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Peter Jackson’s “Magic To Go” -Tuesday, June 16th at 3 PM. Shute Memorial Library – Meeting Room Come one, come all! Enjoy a magical afternoon with Peter Jackson and his magic bunny! This show is sure to be enjoyed by children and adults of all ages. Peter Jackson has been performing fun-tastical feats for over 30 years. You are sure to have a great time with this interactive magic show – you may even get a meet-and-greet with his fantastically furry magical rabbit! *registration is not required for this event. **First come: First admitted – while there is space available. You won’t want to miss it!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?