Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

World Cup Watch Parties Parlin YA Room. Watch the World Cup at the library! The Parlin Memorial Library is excited to host watch parties for select World Cup games, so bring your team spirit and love of fútbol to the stacks! Next week’s schedule:

Thursday, June 11th at 3pm – Mexico v. South Africa

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, June 11th at 12pm. 1912: Discuss Alyson Richman’s The Missing Page. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, June 8th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, June 10th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Explore, create and get dramatic with this fun interpretive program for kids ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Our Pollinators: Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, June 12 at 3PM. Learn about the fabulous pollinators of New England! Discover the wonderful things our butterflies, bees and hummingbirds do to help our planet thrive. Check out our very own butterfly display in the children’s room while you’re here. Appropriate for ages 4 and up.

Summer Reading Kick-off Party! Saturday, June 13th 11-1. Join us at the Parlin Library for a fun-filled day of games and special activities as we kick off our annual Summer Reading Challenge, with special guests, Captain American and Betsy Ross. In recognition of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, this year’s Summer Reading Challenge will incorporate patriotic themed reading challenges. Don’t miss this fun for the whole family event!

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, June 13th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?