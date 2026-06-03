News in Brief

The Everett Public Libraries Announce Summer Reading Challenge Kick-Off Party

The Everett Public Libraries are excited to invite the community to the official kick-off of their 2026 Summer Reading Challenge on Saturday, June 13, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

This year’s celebration will feature a special theme honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, bringing a festive, patriotic spirit to this beloved annual tradition.Children, teens, and adults are all encouraged to attend and take part in a fun-filled afternoon designed to inspire a love of reading throughout the summer and beyond.

The kick-off party will include:

• Food and refreshments

• Games and activities for all ages

• Music and entertainment

• Information about the Summer Reading Challenge and how to participate

Whether you’re a longtime library supporter or a first-time visitor, this event is the perfect way to kick off a summer of learning, exploration, and community connection. Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable start to summer! For more info, please visit the Parlin or Shute Memorial Library.

EHS Class of 1978 Memorial Mass

The Everett Class of 1978 will be sponsoring the 9:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Grace (OLG) on Sunday, June 7, in memory of deceased classmates of Everett High and the Everett Vocational High School. OLG is located on Nichols St on the Everett/Chelsea line.