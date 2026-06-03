Everett High School’s Dr. Seiders is STEM Teacher of the Year

Special to the Independent

Everett High School math and engineering teacher Dr. Anna Seiders has been named the 2026 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year, a glowing testament to her unyielding commitment to empowering her students by exposing them to authentic learning experiences inside and outside of school.

Dr. Seiders was officially recognized during the annual STEM Summit, held on May 20, 2026, at UMass-Lowell. Funding for the award, which was launched in 2012, is provided by The Patriots Foundation, while The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX announced the honor on its website.

“We are thrilled to join state educational leaders and the Patriots Foundation in congratulating Dr. Seiders on this deserved honor,” said Everett Public Schools (EPS) Superintendent William D. Hart. “I have seen and admired the opportunities and exposure Dr. Seiders creates for our students. She is a credit to the EPS and to teachers everywhere.”

Through a network of relationships, Anna helps provide students with opportunities to support their learning through internships and job opportunities. She leads the STEM Club at her school, competing in Ten80 Education’s Racing and Autonomous Vehicle Challenges, earning multiple awards, top-five finishes, and even the national title. Additionally, she works with Mass Learning Project as a Community Lead for Project Lead the Way, leading professional development and connecting teachers to valuable resources.

“I see my students for who they are.” Dr. Seiders said, “Not every student is necessarily interested in STEM, but every student can benefit from a STEM education and that can be made accessible by providing opportunities that personally resonate with them.”

“Massachusetts is a global leader in innovation because of incredible STEM educators like Anna Seiders,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Anna’s dedication, inspiration, and excellence in the classroom help students build the skills they need to shape the future. We’re so excited to congratulate her on being named STEM Teacher of the Year and grateful to the Patriots Hall of Fame for presenting this award.”

As this year’s recipient of honor, Everett will receive $5,000 in Dr. Seiders’ name to be used for STEM education. She will also be appointed to Governor Maura Healey’s STEM Advisory Council, chaired by Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll.

“As a math and engineering teacher, Anna will bring an important voice and perspective to the STEM Advisory Council,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Educators like her are preparing students with the knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in whatever path they choose, and we are thankful for her dedication.”

“Congratulations to Anna Seiders on being named STEM Teacher of the Year,” said Education Secretary Steve Zrike. “Across Massachusetts, educators like Ms. Seiders are helping students develop curiosity, confidence, and problem-solving skills that prepare them for lifelong success. I want to thank the Patriots for shining a light on these dedicated and passionate educators who are inspiring the next generation of innovators, scientists, engineers, and leaders.”