City of Everett Honors Four Retiring Everett Police Officers

The City of Everett recently recognized the retirements of four longtime members of the Everett Police Department whose combined 116 years of service have made a lasting impact on the community.

Honored during a retirement celebration at Everett Police Headquarters were Captain Paul Landry for 32 years of service, Lieutenant Larry Jedrey for 27 years, Detective Allen Peluso for 28 years, and Officer Roman Agresti for 30 years of service. Although Officer Agresti was unable to attend the event, he was recognized alongside his fellow retirees for his dedication and contributions to the City of Everett.

During the ceremony, Mayor Robert J. Van Campen presented the retirees with official citations in recognition of their years of service, while the Everett Police Department honored each officer with commemorative glass shield awards recognizing their dedication and commitment to the department and community.

Throughout their careers, each officer served the community with professionalism, integrity, and commitment to public safety.

“We are deeply grateful to Captain Landry, Lieutenant Jedrey, Detective Peluso, and Officer Agresti for their decades of dedicated service to the people of Everett,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “Their professionalism, leadership, and commitment to protecting our community have left a lasting mark on the Everett Police Department and the City as a whole. We thank them for their service and wish them all the very best in retirement.”

The City of Everett extends its appreciation to all four retirees for their years of service and dedication to the community.