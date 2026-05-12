Two EHS Students Earn Jon H. Poteat Scholarships from the NTHS

Special to the Independent

Danica Pham

Jonatan Vasquez Trochez

Everett High seniors Danica Pham and Jonatan Vasquez Trochez have been awarded Jon H. Poteat Scholarships from the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), a testament to their meaningful contributions to Everett High School’s Class of 2026.

“Danica and Jonatan consistently exemplify the seven attributes of the NTHS — Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Scholarship, Citizenship, and Leadership,” said Superintendent of Schools William D. Hart. “We congratulate these excellent students and their families and thank the NTSH for helping them in the next step of their academic journeys.”

Danica is a Marketing CTE student with a 4.4 grade-point average (GPA). She consistently demonstrates leadership, professionalism, and a strong commitment to academics and the EHS community — as evidenced by her participation in several teams, clubs, and organization. Danica will attend Babson College to study business law and sports management.

Jonatan is a Hospitality Management student with a 4.2 GPA. He is a dedicated and hardworking leader within his program, consistently serving as a positive role model for his peers. Jonatan is headed to the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he plans to study mechanical engineering.

Jon H. Poteat Scholarships ($1,000 each) honor the achievements of top Career and Technical Education (CTE) students who are NTHS members and plan to pursue professional certification and/or advanced degrees.

“Danica and Jonatan have made an incredible impact on their respective CTE programs through their leadership, work ethic, and commitment to excellence,” said EHS Director of Career and Technical Education Siobhan Araya. “I am so proud of the contributions they have made both inside and outside of the classroom. Their dedication to their academics, their peers, and their future goals truly embodies what Career and Technical Education is all about.”

Since 1984, NTHS has been the honor society for Career and Technical Education (CTE), serving high schools, career centers, community and technical colleges, and universities. Recognizing over 68,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the technical and academic skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce. In partnership with student leadership organizations and industry partners, NTHS has awarded over $4 million in scholarships.