Van Campen Signs Statement of Support for the Guard and Reserve

Special to the Independent

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen and Capt. Paul Landry holding the signed Statement of Support for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen proudly signed a statement of support for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), reaffirming the City of Everett’s commitment to supporting employees who serve in the United States National Guard and Reserve.

Everett Police Department (EPD) Capt. Paul Landry, who also serves as the vice chair of the ESGR for Massachusetts, joined Mayor Van Campen in his office to sign the official Statement of Support. By signing the Statement of Support, the City of Everett recognizes the important role that National Guard members and Reservists play in protecting the nation and affirms its commitment to supporting employees who balance military service with their civilian careers.

“My father served proudly as a member of the Army National Guard, so when Capt. Landry asked me to sign a statement of support for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, it was an easy decision,” said Mayor Van Campen. “Everett is grateful to all who serve our country, and we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to supporting our National Guard members and Reservists. Thank you to ESGR for their partnership and to the veterans who continue their service to our community.”

The City of Everett remains committed to honoring the service and sacrifice of its employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve and to maintaining a workplace that supports their continued contributions both in uniform and in public service.