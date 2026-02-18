Middlesex District Attorney Concludes Officer-involved Shooting iInvestigation

Special to the Independent

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office has concluded the investigation into the non-fatal shooting of Admilson Vizcaino, 33, of Malden. Vizcaino was shot by Everett Police following an alleged carjacking incident that occurred on July 31, 2025.

Admilson Vizcaino is charged with five counts of attempted armed carjacking, two counts of armed carjacking, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, armed assault to rob and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in property damage.

On July 31, 2025, at around 12:45 p.m., the Medford Police Department received a report of a person acting erratically at a local gas station. That person was later identified as Admilson Vizcaino. Vizcaino left the gas station in a black Chevrolet SUV before police could arrive and the Medford Police Department put out a BOLO (“be on the lookout for”). Following incidents in multiple communities, Vizcaino eventually drove into Everett and crashed his SUV into multiple vehicles on Broadway in the area of Mystic Street. He continued to drive until the vehicle became disabled.

Vizcaino tumbled from his vehicle and allegedly attempted to carjack multiple nearby vehicles while wielding a knife. Massachusetts State Police troopers and Everett Police officers surrounded Vizcaino who allegedly swung at them with the knife. State Police troopers used non-lethal force (taser) in an attempt to subdue him. The suspect continued to evade police on foot after being tased and approached a garbage truck which was stopped at a red light. Vizcaino opened the driver side door of the garbage truck and forcibly gained control of the truck which contained two occupants. The passenger was able to exit the truck while the suspect, still armed with the knife, struggled with the driver. Everett Police Officer Daniel Wall fired his weapon at Vizcaino and was able to pull the driver from the truck. Vizcaino then drove the garbage truck approximately a half mile down the road before crashing it into the guardrail on the Alford Street bridge. The police were able to remove him from the truck and arrest him. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Our review of the facts reveals that, in the totality of the circumstances, Officer Daniel Wall was justified in the use of deadly force in defense of himself and others, based upon his own belief and the reasonably objective belief that he and his fellow officers, the Republic Services truck driver and citizens in the area were in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury at the time he fired his firearm.

Based upon a full review of the facts and the applicable law, no criminal charges are warranted.

This report is being released in redacted form in accordance with the Rules of Professional Conduct Rule 3.4: Fairness to Opposing Party and Counsel. These redactions are made to protect the integrity of the criminal case currently pending against Mr. Vizcaino as well as to ensure Mr. Vizcaino’s right to a fair trial. Witness testimony and the names of the civilian witnesses have been redacted in part.

Police reports and other additional documents relating to the pending criminal case against Mr. Vizcaino are barred from public disclosure at this stage as these records constitute “investigatory materials necessarily compiled out of the public view by law enforcement or other investigatory officials the disclosure of which materials would probably so prejudice the possibility of effective law enforcement that such disclosure would not be in the public interest.” See G.L. c. 4, § 7, cl. 26 (exemption f).

(This press release was published by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office)