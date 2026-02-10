Van Campen Introduces Senior Leadership Team

Special to the Independent

During the Feb. 9 City Council meeting, Mayor Robert J. Van Campen formally introduced the members of his senior leadership team, who will oversee key departments within his administration.

Mayor Van Campen announced the following appointments:

• Ellin Collins, Director of Human Resources

• Monica R. Lamboy, Chief Development Officer

• Jaclyn Munson, City Solicitor

• Omar Boukili, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

• Robert Knox, Jr., Executive Director of City Services

“These individuals bring a strong mix of experience, professionalism and commitment to public service,” said Mayor Van Campen. “Together, this leadership team will help ensure our City departments operate efficiently, responsibly and with a continued focus on delivering high-quality services for Everett residents.”

Following the announcements, Mayor Van Campen also introduced staff working in the Mayor’s Office, including:

• Christopher Connolly, Special Assistant

• Kristin Leonard, Executive Office Manager

• Julianna Yutkins, Assistant to the Mayor

The appointments were presented to the Everett City Council for consideration and have been referred to the Committee on Legislative Affairs and Elections. The committee will review the appointments before returning them to the full City Council for confirmation.