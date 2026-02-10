Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

The library will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Monday February 16.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, February 17th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Share Your Culture Night Parlin Meeting Room, Tuesday, February 17th at 6:30pm. Sign up to enjoy a catered meal and the company of other patrons. Be prepared to share about your personal culture with others, as the theme of the night will invite you to engage with your own history and those of others at your table. For ages 18+. Registration is required.

Getting to Know Your iPhone, Parlin Meeting Room, Thursday, February 18th at 10am. During this hands-on workshop, we’ll explore some of the common features of iPhones. You’ll learn ways to interact with the touch screen, how to access important controls, and how to search for specific settings. We’ll also cover some tips and best practices for securing and maintaining your device.

Parlin Childrens

Back by popular demand – February Break Movie Matinees! Daily movie showings at 2 PM this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Check our online calendar for more information.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Spanish Storytime/Hora de cuentos en español Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, February 17th at 11am/Martes, 17 de febrero a las 11:00am. We are excited to announce a new Storytime program coming to the Parlin Library. Please join us on February 17th at 11am for our Spanish Storytime. We hope to have more in the future!/Nos emociona anunciar un nuevo programa de Hora de Cuentos en la biblioteca de Parlin. Los invitamos a acompañarnos el 17 de febrero a las 11:00 a.m. para nuestra sesión de Hora de Cuentos en español. Esperamos ofrecer más en el futuro!

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Beginning Birding, Parlin Meeting Room, Friday February 20th at @ 2 pm. Come in and learn about the local birds in your own backyard! Learn which birds are common in Massachusetts and learn some of their calls. We’ll even build a simple bird feeder to take home and help your neighborhood birds fill their bellies this winter!

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, February 18th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games whether you’re racing, battling, or teaming up for co-op fun, there’s something for everyone. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up. This program will run every Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 PM unless otherwise noted on our online calendar.

Artisan’s Circle, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, February 19th at 5:30 PM. Join Artisan’s Circle, a creative open studio with a relaxed, welcoming space for artists and crafters of all levels to work, connect, and get inspired! Bring your own craft and supplies (BYOC) and enjoy creating alongside a community of makers. Open to ages 18 and up, no registration required. We meet every other Thursday from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. Check our online calendar for updates!

Shute Children’s

Storytime at the Shute Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Bored?Games! Shute Library Meeting Room. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday during February Break, 2-5 PM. Don’t spend your February break being bored – play board games instead! Bring your friends and family to the Shute Library and engage in some friendly competition. Choose from our variety of board games – Jenga, Checkers, Mouse Trap, Battleship, and so many more – and settle in for some classic fun! Prefer to play solo? Try solving a puzzle! Join us, and bust boredom with this community program.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?