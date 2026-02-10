MassDOT Announces $1 million in Funding for Local Transportation Planning

Special to the Independent

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), through its Office of Transportation Planning (OTP), is announcing the inaugural round of technical assistance for communities through the new Local Early and Actionable Planning (LEAP) Program. The LEAP Program, launched earlier this year, is designed to help municipalities—particularly rural and underserved communities—initiate transportation projects by providing early-stage planning and design support. Chelsea and Everett both received grants.

“The LEAP Program is a critical investment in the future of our communities,” said Governor Maura Healey. “When municipalities get the assistance they need early on, they can plan for more efficient and effective projects that improve our roads and bridges, reduce congestion and improve quality of life. We are committed to supporting these communities as they work to restore, repair and enhance key transportation projects while advancing local priorities across the state.”

“Effective planning is the foundation of strong communities, and the LEAP program gives municipalities the tools they need to do that work well,” said Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll. “This program helps municipal workers build capacity, engage their communities and move from vision to implementation with confidence. By supporting these planning efforts, we help cities and towns make smarter decisions, reduce future costs and deliver better outcomes for residents.”

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is leading the way to ensure that the state is doing all we can to support our municipal partners. With wise investments being made, MassDOT will provide communities across Massachusetts with technical assistance to facilitate critical infrastructure projects,” said Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng. “MassDOT stands ready to work together with our municipal partners as they make safety and accessibility upgrades to their infrastructure improving quality for all we serve.”

Through LEAP, participating municipalities receive direct planning and engineering assistance from MassDOT and its consultant partners. Typical activities include:

• Everett: Traffic Calming Prioritization Plan

• Conceptual design and alternatives analyses

• Safety and traffic analyses

• Cost estimation and mapping support

• Early-stage design and engineering for smaller-scale projects

• Federal grant application development

The inaugural cohort of LEAP participants includes:

• Belchertown: State Street Corridor Study

• Becket: High Street Improvement Project

• Northfield: Parker Avenue Sidewalk Project

• West Bridgewater: Realign the Lincoln Street South/Elm Street and West Street/Crescent Street

• Westhampton: Montague Road Speed Analysis

• Athol: Rabbit Run Rail Trail Planning and Design

• Montague: Turners Falls Road and Millers Falls Road Safety Improvements

• Deerfield: Stormwater Structure Replacement Plan

• Berkley: Town Common Pedestrian Improvements

• Chelsea: Vision Zero Implementation – Washington Avenue

• Dunstable: Complete Streets Intersection Design – Main Street and Oak Street

• Essex: Causeway Alternatives Analysis

• Harvard: Harvard Shared Use Path/Roadway Study

• Haverhill: Boston Road & Oxford Avenue Complete Street Redesign Project

• Hubbardston: New Templeton Road Design, Analysis, and Cost Estimation

• Marion: Feasibility Study for a Shared Use Path

• Pepperell: Townwide Speed Study

• Spencer: Ash Street Sidewalk Design

• Westminster: Intersection Improvements at Oakmont & North Common

• Westport: Traffic Calming at Head of Westport and Sanford Road Shared Use Path

The program is funded through $1 million included in Governor Healey’s FY 2026 Capital Investment Plan and administered as part of MassDOT’s capital budget.

Municipal leaders interested in future rounds of LEAP assistance can find information about eligibility, application timelines, and upcoming outreach events on the MassDOT Municipal Planning and Support website: https://www.mass.gov/massdot-municipal-planning-and-support. For any additional questions, they can write to [email protected].

Requests from municipalities that were not selected to advance this round will be kept on file for consideration in state fiscal year 2027 beginning in July 2026. These communities are also encouraged to contact MassDOT’s Municipal Planning and Support Team to express continued interest in assistance through the program.