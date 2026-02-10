Garcia, Sousa Bill to Designate Domestic Workers’ Rights Day Passes House Unanimously

Special to the Independent

The Massachusetts House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation co-filed by Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) and Representative Priscila Sousa (D-Framingham) to formally designate June 16th as Domestic Workers’ Rights Day across the Commonwealth.

The bill, H.3417, recognizes the essential contributions of domestic workers—including nannies, house cleaners, caregivers, home health aides, cooks, gardeners, personal drivers, and other household workers—whose labor sustains households, families, and communities, yet has historically gone unrecognized and undervalued.

“This unanimous vote marks an important step in how Massachusetts recognizes domestic work,” said Rep. Garcia. “Domestic Workers’ Rights Day ensures this labor and the advocacy behind it are formally acknowledged year after year.”

The legislation builds on Massachusetts’ leadership in worker protections following the landmark 2014 Massachusetts Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights. Designating June 16th creates a permanent opportunity for reflection, education, and celebration of domestic workers lived experiences, organizing efforts, and contributions to the Commonwealth.

Rep. Garcia and Rep. Sousa have worked closely with advocacy organizations and domestic workers across the state, including hosting a legislative briefing at the State House where workers shared personal testimony about their experiences and the importance of recognition and respect.

“Domestic workers are part of the backbone of our communities. In cities like Chelsea and Everett, many residents take real pride in their work because it allows them to provide for their families, fuel our local economy, and create opportunities for the next generation, including putting their kids through college,” said Rep. Garcia. “This bill is about recognizing the dignity of work and ensuring the people who keep our households and communities running are seen, respected, and protected. I also want to thank Leader Mike Moran of Boston who filed this legislation years ago and entrusted us to carry it forward to this historic moment.”

With unanimous support from the House, the bill now moves forward in the legislative process, marking a concrete step toward formally recognizing the work of domestic workers across Massachusetts, including many who live and work in Chelsea, Everett, and surrounding communities.