Crimson Tide Boys win 3 titles at GBL Championship Meet

Staff Report

The Everett 4 x 200 relay team of (l-r) junior Sandesh Pun, senior Saymon Silva, senior captain Kervens Joseph, and senior captain Kayshaun Eveillard display their first-place medals at last Thursday’s GBL

Championship Meet.

The Everett High boys indoor track and field team brought home three first-place medals at last Thursday’s 2026 GBL Championship Meet that was held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury.

Courtesy Photos

Brother and sister Gaetano and Graziela Foster display

the third-place medals that they won in the shot-put at

last week’s Greater Boston League championship meet.

Senior captain Kervens Joseph was the top scorer for the Crimson Tide. Kervens won the 55m dash with a sprint of 6.65, took second in the long jump, and ran a leg of the victorious 4 x 200 relay team to tally 20.5 points for the Everett column on the scoresheet.

Senior captain Kayshaun Eveillard turned in the top individual performance, winning the 300 meter dash with his clocking of 35.20, which not only was a healthy 1.4 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, but also qualified Kayshaun for the National Meet in March.

The Tide’s third GBL crown of the night came from the boys’ 4 x 200 relay team of junior Sandesh Pun, Joseph, senior Saymon Silva, and Eveillard, who won their race with a clocking of 1:35.03, which was 5.34 seconds faster than the 2nd place Somerville relay team.

Additional point-scorers for the Everett boys were:

— Gaetano Foster scored six points with his 3rd place performance in the shot-put;

— Lucas Nunez also scored six points with a 3rd place performance in the 1000;

— Ian Herrera added two points to the Tide’s total with a 5th place in the 55m hurdles;

— The Tide’s 4 x 400 relay quartet of Bentley Pyram, Ian Herrera, Pratush Darai, and Jonathan Hernandez scored four points with their 4th-place finish; and

— The Everett 4 x 800 relay foursome of Cristopher Portillo Criuz, Carlos Pagan Landeo, Jereny Whitlow, and Lucas Nunez added two points to the Everett cause with a 5th place finish;

The Crimson Tide boys tallied 58 points on the night to land in 4th place in the team standings.

“It was a great meet for the team with a lot of personal records,” said EHS head coach Jehu Cimea. “The team was so focused and left everything on the track, and it showed in the results. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

On the girls side, Graziela Foster was the top performing Lady Crimson Tide team member, scoring six points with a third-place finish in the shot-put with a throw of 29’-7.50”.

Adrianna Figueroa added two points with a 5th place effort in the 55m hurdles

The 4 x 200 relay quartet of Isabella Mitrano, Marissa Cadet, Zoe Massiah, and Shinead Riley scored four points with a fourth-place finish.

The 4 x 400 foursome of Sofia Chavez Velasquez, Deysi Bianco Suchite, Amina Mekic, and Adrianna Figueroa came across the line in fifth place to add two points to the Everett total. The Lady Crimson Tide finished in sixth place in the eight-team competition.