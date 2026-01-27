Mohegan Sun Wine and Food Festival was a Spectacular Event

By Victoria Fabbo

The Mohegan Sun Wine and Food Festival 2026 was truly a festival to remember. The event brought together an impressive lineup of Food Network stars and James Beard Award recipients, each showcasing their incredible culinary talent.

One of my personal highlights was watching Maneet Chauhan prepare her fish wrapped in fragrant curry leaves, paired with a vibrant green sauce—absolutely unforgettable. A true crowd-crusher was Robert Irvine, who wowed the audience with a beautifully cooked rack of lamb served with potato gnocchi, all while keeping the energy high by inviting members of the crowd to join in on the fun.

It was also a treat to witness Michael Symon’s effortless skill as he prepared a perfectly executed pork cutlet with fennel salad—simple, bold, and delicious.

Seeing Scott Conant—renowned restaurateur, chef, and Chopped judge—was another standout moment that made the day feel extra special.

Local chefs such as Todd English, Jason Santos, and Adam Young were also brilliant in their presentations.

The best part of the festival was the opportunity to meet and greet so many Food Network chefs, along with discovering several other talented chefs making their debut. Of course, no wine and food festival would be complete without plenty of indulgence. Guests received a signature Mohegan Sun wine glass and were able to stroll around tasting a wide variety of wines and spirits throughout the event.

And just when we thought the experience couldn’t get any sweeter, the evening ended with a Sift dessert bag, perfectly stationed outside the Mohegan Sun Earth Ballroom.

My, my—what an incredible event to be part of.

Victoria Fabbo is a culinary dietitian and TV personality.