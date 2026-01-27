DiDomenico Applauds Affordability Focus in Governor’s State of the State Address

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined colleagues and leaders from throughout Massachusetts for Governor Healey’s State of the Commonwealth Address at the State House last Thursday. DiDomenico welcomed the Governor’s emphasis on lowering costs for residents on everything from housing to utilities to even making it easier to cancel subscription services.

“I am proud to work alongside our great Governor and colleagues to serve my constituents and residents across Massachusetts,” said Senator DiDomenico. “I look forward to supporting Governor Healey’s efforts to bring down costs and protect the rights and freedoms of all our friends and neighbors.”